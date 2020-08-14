POLICE WRAP: Man ‘abuses’ Whitsunday Coast Airport staff

A man was allegedly abusive towards staff at Whitsunday Coast Airport. Photo: File

A man was allegedly abusive towards staff at Whitsunday Coast Airport. Photo: File

HERE’S the latest crime news from around Proserpine:

Man ‘abusive’ to airport staff

A DRUNK man has been charged after he allegedly refused to board a plane and abused staff at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Proserpine police were called to the airport about 3pm on Monday after a disturbance was reported.

Staff allegedly told police a man was drunk and refusing to board a plan.

Police say he then became abusive towards staff.

The 48-year-old Gympie man was arrested and charged with public nuisance.

He will appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

The incident came two days after police were called to a disturbance at the Prince of Wales Hotel involving two Proserpine men.

Both men, aged 24 and 21, were given fines for public nuisance and banning orders.

Kindergarten break-in

A FIRST-AID kit and cleaning equipment were stolen from the kindergarten at St Catherine’s Catholic College.

Police say staff reported the theft after the items were stolen on August 5.

Officers later searched a property on Hansen Dr and allegedly found the stolen property.

A 48-year-old Proserpine man was charged with enter premises and wilful damage.

He is scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 7.

Multiple people have been charged with drink driving in the past week.

Motorists charged with drink driving

Proserpine police have charged three men with drink-driving in recent days.

A 35-year-old man was pulled up on Marathon St about 9.40pm on Sunday and allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading of .057.

A couple of days prior on Friday, a 45-year-old Strathdickie man was intercepted on Chapman St and allegedly blew a reading of .119.

Last Thursday, a 47-year-old Preston man was pulled over on Penhallurick Esp at Conway Beach about 9.50pm and allegedly blew a reading of .113.

All are scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.