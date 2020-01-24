Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police watched Dean Robert Parsons supply methamphetamine to a woman.
Police watched Dean Robert Parsons supply methamphetamine to a woman.
Crime

Police watch “burnt out” chef deal meth

Felicity Ripper
24th Jan 2020 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "BURNT out" chef told a court he wasn't a drug dealer after police officers watched him deal methamphetamine.

Dean Robert Parsons, 41, was found with 0.078g of methamphetamine on him when police approached a car he was in on February 6 last year.

They also found digital scales and $300.

At Maroochydore District Court on Friday, Parsons pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug, supplying a dangerous drug, possessing tainted property and possessing property suspected of having been used in a drug offence.

The court heard Parsons was a "burnt out" chef who used drugs, primarily marijuana, to cope with problems in his life.

He received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and placed on probation for two years.

court drug deal methamphetamine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family mourns death of beloved ‘mate’ killed in hit and run

        premium_icon Family mourns death of beloved ‘mate’ killed in hit and run

        News A Glenwood family are mourning the loss of their dog who was killed in a hit and run last week.

        Serial sex pest seeking bed in aged care homes

        premium_icon Serial sex pest seeking bed in aged care homes

        News A convicted sex pest has spent an extra year in jail as authorities struggle to...

        Gympie women brace for brutal game against ‘rough’ Bombers

        premium_icon Gympie women brace for brutal game against ‘rough’ Bombers

        News ‘It is going to be a brutal game because they are a very rough, high body-contact...

        Beach warning as 2200 campers descend on popular Gympie site

        premium_icon Beach warning as 2200 campers descend on popular Gympie site

        News Predicted tides are going to be very high right at peak travel times, making...