Police warning: suspicious behaviour in Gympie neighbourhood

Police have urged Ranson Rd residents to be on the lookout

Police have urged Ranson Rd residents to be on the lookout Tessa Mapstone

GYMPIE police have urged residents of the Ranson Road are to be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour.

"Police ask the public to be particularly vigilant in the vicinity of any new building construction sites after reports have been received of homes/units being broken into,” a police spokesman said yesterday.

Building supplies were recently stolen and include:

'ARTO' brand shower heads;

Bath spouts;

Toilet roll holder; and

Floor waste.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801224621