Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have urged Ranson Rd residents to be on the lookout
Police have urged Ranson Rd residents to be on the lookout Tessa Mapstone
News

Police warning: suspicious behaviour in Gympie neighbourhood

Shelley Strachan
by
10th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

GYMPIE police have urged residents of the Ranson Road are to be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour.

"Police ask the public to be particularly vigilant in the vicinity of any new building construction sites after reports have been received of homes/units being broken into,” a police spokesman said yesterday.

Building supplies were recently stolen and include:

'ARTO' brand shower heads;

Bath spouts;

Toilet roll holder; and

Floor waste.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801224621

crime gympie crime gympie police police warning robber thief
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Why this nightmare Curra road is causing chaos

    premium_icon Why this nightmare Curra road is causing chaos

    News The Gympie region is notorious for destructive floods, but it doesn't take rapidly rising water levels to cause serious problems at Lyn Sumner's Curra house.

    Facebook knows where to go to be believed: opinion

    premium_icon Facebook knows where to go to be believed: opinion

    News Facebook turns to trusted traditional media for ad blitz

    Number of buyers chasing property in Gympie region rises 32%

    premium_icon Number of buyers chasing property in Gympie region rises 32%

    News Buyers viewing property listings on realestate.com.au are up32.2%

    Memories of being 'mentally, physically and verbally abused'

    premium_icon Memories of being 'mentally, physically and verbally abused'

    News Gympie Aboriginal Elder talks about her childhood, and NAIDOC Week.

    Local Partners