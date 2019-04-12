POLICE WARNING: Suspect 4WD casing out Pie Creek properties

POLICE are urging residents to be on the look out for a suspect vehicle that has been driving in the Curtain Road, Pie Creek area.

On April 10, a white Toyota Landcruiser with a new silver trailer attached to the back attended a property on Curtain Road.

Police believe that the driver of this vehicle may be casing properties looking for items to steal.

The driver is described as a male in his 50s with brown scruffy hair.

A local home owner has approached the driver and the male suspect said that he was looking for items that people wanted to get rid of.

The home owner advised that he had nothing and the suspect drove off.

The home owner went out and upon returning home has noticed that the door to the back of his shed was wide open.

Police are urging residents to lock up and are encouraging anyone with a similar experience to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900709117