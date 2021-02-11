POLICE WARNING: Online creep targeting Gympie women

Police have asked Gympie women to report any incidents that fit the description.

Gympie police have seen an recent increase in reports from local women who are selling clothing or other items online, being contacted by an unknown person introducing themselves as Brad, Steve or assuming other alias.

Police said today the person asks the sellers a series of personal questions and sends inappropriate images to the women.

Gympie police are asking members of the community to make a report to police if they are victim to any inappropriate online behaviour.

If you are buying or selling items online, consider the following: