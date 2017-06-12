22°
Police warning, car burglars hit Gympie

Arthur Gorrie
| 12th Jun 2017 5:22 PM
INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating a wave of car burglaries across inner Gympie at the weekend
INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating a wave of car burglaries across inner Gympie at the weekend

A WAVE of smash and grab washed across inner Gympie at the weekend, police said yesterday.

A CIB spokeswoman said up to 10 vehicles had been hit across a wide area of the CBD and nearby suburbs.

The offences had occurred over the weekend and there had been "a cluster” of offences on Sunday.

One elderly resident said the offences had left her afraid to leave her home, after she realised there had been so many offences.

The cars had been broken into and unknown amounts of property stolen.

The incidents had occurred in a number of streets either side of Lady Mary Tce.

A formal police statement late yesterday confirmed the burglaries and prompted a warning that cars were often not safe, even in their driveways.

AT least six vehicles were broken into on Sunday, the statement said.

Police community liaison officer Deb Wruck said police had confirmed that six vehicles were involved in Sunday's offences.

They had been parked in Reef St, O'Connell St, Channon St, Perseverance St and Crescent Rd.

All the vehicles, except one, had their right side windows smashed to gain entry.

At that stage police had only been able to confirm the loss of property from one vehicle.

Missing items are believed to have included a quantity of cash.

Police were only aware of one vehicle which had been confirmed as having had property stolen.

The vehicles were mostly parked in car parks or parking areas attached to private properties, including residences.

"Once again this is a timely reminder that if you are parking outside, please park in a well-lit area,” Snr Cnst Wruck said.

She said car owners would be well advised to park under street lights if possible, when parking on the street.

"Keep valuables out of sight to avoid giving temptation,” she said.

She also said drivers should check for items on the ground around the car that could be used as projectiles.

"If possible remove them,” she said.

"And if you have a garage, use it.”

She urged anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131444, or they could provide information using the online form, 24 hours a day. Any witnesses could also notify Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  car burglaries cbd gympie crime smash and grab

Post Your Ad Here!