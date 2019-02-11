Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo.
Generic photo.
Crime

Police warn vigilantes over abduction witch-hunt

Anton Rose
by
11th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are warning users of a popular Toowoomba Facebook group to refrain from vigilante justice after a campaign was waged online to identify a man some believe tried to coerce a young girl into his car last week.

An address, pictures of a man in public and the location of a yellow car he was reportedly driving were among the personal details posted online on the back of a front page story by The Chronicle detailing the incident.

Detectives investigating the claims say anyone engaging in an online witch-hunt is risking their own safety and could face criminal charges.

"An investigation into these reports is ongoing, but police have been made aware of a number of posts on social media about this yellow vehicle and linking it to a particular address," a statement released by QPS on Saturday read.

A woman took to Facebook last week detailing how her daughter was called
A woman took to Facebook last week detailing how her daughter was called "beautiful" in the Kmart Plaza in what she said was an attempt to lure the young girl. Google

"While the investigation is ongoing, police would like to remind people that the best thing they can do to assist is to contact police if they have any information."

Johnathan Crew, who runs the group in question, said moderating the discussion over the past few days had been "driving him nuts".

A number of posts and comments with the revealing information have since been deleted.

"I am glad (users) are promoting vigilance but it doesn't warrant six posts a day about this person," he said.

"That's exactly what I am trying to avoid, the whole sharpening of pitchforks and people getting in line."

The online response was sparked after Sarah Lollback's Facebook post detailing the incident went viral.

Ms Lollback claimed the man approached her six-year-old daughter at Kmart Plaza in Kearneys Spring, called her beautiful and told her to "hop in the car".

Mr Crew said he did not want to be seen as taking sides, though removed content to protect users.

"I don't want members of our group to be charged with anything," Mr Crew said.

"If you take the law into your own hands you risk a criminal (charge), it's pretty straightforward.

"Some people are using morals as an excuse, but the only people who know the story are those involved - he hasn't even gone through due process yet."

A police spokeswoman said no one had been charged over the incident.

Anton Rose

More Stories

kearneys spring kmart plaza news toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    No licence for woman who blew 4 times legal limit in Gympie

    premium_icon No licence for woman who blew 4 times legal limit in Gympie

    News 4 Gympie region locals have faced court on the Sunshine Coast charged with drink and drug driving offences.

    TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    premium_icon TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    News These people made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    Revealed: 12 major road improvements coming to you very soon

    premium_icon Revealed: 12 major road improvements coming to you very soon

    News Road resurfacing a boost to trade, tourism and travel in region

    Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    premium_icon Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    News He beat 30 other talents out to win at Tamworth