Gympie Police are warning car owners to keep their cars locked after offender/s entered three vehicles in Gympie.
Police warn to keep cars locked

14th May 2020 3:27 PM
Gympie Police are warning car owners to keep their cars locked after offender/s entered three vehicles in Gympie.

On May 13 between 6pm and 11pm offender/s entered a property on Sorensen Rd, Southside and unlawfully entered three vehicles that were parked on the driveway.

All vehicles were thoroughly searched, resulting in a Calvin Klein wallet and its contents, a spare car key and three other items that were purchased online being stolen.

Always lock your car to deter vehicle thefts.
Later in the night, the vehicle owner remembered that they had forgotten to lock the car and when they went outside to do so, realised it was too late.

Police are encouraging community members to lock up cars and homes (even when you are at home), and help reduce the risk of this happening to you.

Think about installing sensor lights outside – this is one of the cheapest forms of security and has the desired effect to deter offenders as they do not want to be seen or detected and is a great alert for homeowners of any activity.

Anyone with information relating to the above offences are urged to contact Policelink 131 444.

Gympie Times

