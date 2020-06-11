Police warn residents of spike in Gympie number plate thefts

GYMPIE Police have seen an increase in reported number plate thefts around the region recently.

Police sources said number plates were allegedly stolen from a vehicle on Fairway Drive, Gympie on June 3, urging anyone with information to contact police and quote QP2001154750.

The following day, more plates were allegedly stolen from a vehicle on DuRietz Court, Southside. Anyone with information in relation to this theft is urged to contact police and quote QP2001164558.

Overnight on June 8, an “unknown person” allegedly stole the front and rear number plates from a 2010 black Great Wall Wagon parked on Chatsworth Road in Gympie.

The vehicle was reportedly parked secure outside a property at the time. Anyone with information should contact police and quote QP2001195108.

“Police are reminding residents to check your car number plates on a regular basis and be very mindful as to where you park, park somewhere with high traffic so there is greater risk to offenders being seen, under street lights or preferably in your garage, closed in and secure,” a QPS spokeswoman said.

“Consider buying antitheft screws to replace the original number plate screws as these screws … need a special device to get them off.

“When buying the screws make sure to check with the store that there is someone that has the device available if you want to remove them, as the device is not sold to customers for obvious crime prevention reasons.

“Be mindful, should your plates get stolen, please report the incident to police and make sure you contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads within 14 days to arrange for new plates.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001195108 within the online suspicious activity form.