Police warn of thieves targeting Gympie homes

POLICE are seeking information on a Rainbow Beach robbery and recent attempts to break into Gympie homes.

On Sunday thieves took advantage of an open garage on Carlo Road, Rainbow Beach and stole a wallet, cash and a passport.

The owner of the garage was upstairs at the time and had left the property unattended for about five to 10 minutes, before returning to find the items stolen.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* TANKED: Leak is the latest spanner for Gympie’s ARC

* Councillor: ‘It’s jail time if we get this wrong’

Between Friday and Monday, a Gympie home on Saint Andrews Crescent was targeted by offender/s who attempted to force entry, causing damage to a screen door.

On Monday, a home on Jaryd Place in Gympie was targeted when no one was home. Offender/s allegedly tried to force their way through the back door by taking off the screen door.

The door frame was damaged in the process.

Luckily no entry was gained and no property was stolen, which was a credit to the owners for being security smart, a Gympie police spokeswoman said.

Investigations into the crimes are continuing, she said.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME NEWS

If you have any information about either of the incidents ring Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001243753 for Carlo Road theft, QP2001246775 for the Saint Andrews Crescent attempted break-in and QP2001247170 for the Jaryd Place attempted break-in.