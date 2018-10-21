Police warn of 'door knock' burglars 'in Gympie today'

POLICE WARNING: Careful of that knock on the door.

POLICE WARNING: Careful of that knock on the door. Trevor Veale

GYMPIE police have warned householders to lock the back of their homes before answering any knock on the front door, after a suspected daylight burglary attempt at Southside this morning.

A police spokesman said at least five young peele were involved in incidents, after being seen in a vehicle with false plates.

"We're looking for a blue Hyundai Elantra,” he said.

The car was unregistered but was fitted with stolen number plates from a vehicle registered at a North Lakes address, he said.

One female and at least four males are believed to be involved in a gang which appears to be attempting to burgle homes.

"They were seen about 7.30am. Occupants of the vehicle were thought to have been going around homes at Southside, with one knocking on the front door while others head around the back yard,” he said.

In the 7.30am incident, one person knocked on the front door of a house while two went around the back.

"They were disturbed by a dog, but we are concerned that residents should know that knock on the door could be a diversion to allow others to enter through their back door.”

He urged anyone seeing anything suspicious, whether at their home or otherwise should call 000 in an emergency or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.