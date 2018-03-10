Police warn after 3 Gympie region cars, motorbike go missing

PLAY IT SAFE: Vehicle owners are reminded to ensure that all valuables have been removed from inside their vehicles, their vehicles and locked and secure, and they keep their keys on their person or hidden out of plain view.

PLAY IT SAFE: Vehicle owners are reminded to ensure that all valuables have been removed from inside their vehicles, their vehicles and locked and secure, and they keep their keys on their person or hidden out of plain view. Narelle Schnitzerling

GYMPIE police are seeking public assistance to help locate three cars and a motorbike stolen from across the district in the past week, including a convertible Mazda MX5.

The blue Lancer was stolen from Gunalda on March 7.

Its registration number is 184 GYN.

The red Mirage hatchback was stolen from Bells Bridge on March 1-2. Rego 234 LRT.

The white 1999 Honda S1230 was stolen from Wilsons Pocket on March 1-2.

Registration 866 GE.

The maroon convertible Mazda MX5 2003 model was stolen from Gympie on March 7. Registration 898 VWZ.

Phone 131 444.

Outstanding stolen vehicles include:

Patrol Group Registration Colour Description Type Stolen from Date occurred Police reference Bundaberg 761QLM 1985 Windsor Windcheater Trailer - caravan trailer Mount Perry February 26 - March 2 QP1800396651 Maryborough 657XSB White 1994 Toyota Corolla Car - hatchback Pialba March 5 QP1800419179 Gympie 184GYN Blue 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Car - sedan Gunalda March 7 QP1800435423 234LRT Red 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage Car - hatchback Bells Bridge March 1 - 2 QP1800393326 866GE White 1999 Honda SI230 Motorcycle Wilsons Pocket March 1 - 2 QP1800392426 898VWZ Maroon 2003 Mazda MX5 Car - convertible Gympie March 7 QP1800431593

Vehicle owners are reminded to:

Ensure that all valuables have been removed from inside their vehicles

Lock and secure their vehicles

Keep vehicle keys on their person or hidden out of plain view.

For more information on vehicle security please click here.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.