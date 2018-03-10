Menu
PLAY IT SAFE: Vehicle owners are reminded to ensure that all valuables have been removed from inside their vehicles, their vehicles and locked and secure, and they keep their keys on their person or hidden out of plain view. Narelle Schnitzerling
Crime

Police warn after 3 Gympie region cars, motorbike go missing

by Shelley Strachan
10th Mar 2018 3:27 PM

GYMPIE police are seeking public assistance to help locate three cars and a motorbike stolen from across the district in the past week, including a convertible Mazda MX5.

The blue Lancer was stolen from Gunalda on March 7.

Its registration number is 184 GYN.

The red Mirage hatchback was stolen from Bells Bridge on March 1-2. Rego 234 LRT.

The white 1999 Honda S1230 was stolen from Wilsons Pocket on March 1-2.

Registration 866 GE.

The maroon convertible Mazda MX5 2003 model was stolen from Gympie on March 7. Registration 898 VWZ.

Phone 131 444.

Outstanding stolen vehicles include:

Patrol Group

Registration

Colour

Description

Type

Stolen from

Date occurred

Police reference

Bundaberg

761QLM

　

1985 Windsor Windcheater

Trailer - caravan trailer

Mount Perry

February 26 - March 2

QP1800396651

Maryborough

657XSB

White

1994 Toyota Corolla

Car - hatchback

　Pialba

March 5

QP1800419179

Gympie

184GYN

Blue

2003 Mitsubishi Lancer

Car - sedan

Gunalda

March 7

QP1800435423

　

234LRT

Red

1997 Mitsubishi Mirage

　

Car - hatchback

Bells Bridge

March 1 - 2

QP1800393326

　

866GE

White

1999 Honda SI230

Motorcycle

Wilsons Pocket

March 1 - 2

QP1800392426

　

898VWZ

Maroon

2003 Mazda MX5

Car - convertible

Gympie

March 7

QP1800431593

Vehicle owners are reminded to:

Ensure that all valuables have been removed from inside their vehicles

Lock and secure their vehicles

Keep vehicle keys on their person or hidden out of plain view.

For more information on vehicle security please click here.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Gympie Times
Local Partners