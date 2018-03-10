Police warn after 3 Gympie region cars, motorbike go missing
GYMPIE police are seeking public assistance to help locate three cars and a motorbike stolen from across the district in the past week, including a convertible Mazda MX5.
The blue Lancer was stolen from Gunalda on March 7.
Its registration number is 184 GYN.
The red Mirage hatchback was stolen from Bells Bridge on March 1-2. Rego 234 LRT.
The white 1999 Honda S1230 was stolen from Wilsons Pocket on March 1-2.
Registration 866 GE.
The maroon convertible Mazda MX5 2003 model was stolen from Gympie on March 7. Registration 898 VWZ.
Outstanding stolen vehicles include:
Patrol Group
Registration
Colour
Description
Type
Stolen from
Date occurred
Police reference
Bundaberg
761QLM
1985 Windsor Windcheater
Trailer - caravan trailer
Mount Perry
February 26 - March 2
QP1800396651
Maryborough
657XSB
White
1994 Toyota Corolla
Car - hatchback
Pialba
March 5
QP1800419179
Gympie
184GYN
Blue
2003 Mitsubishi Lancer
Car - sedan
Gunalda
March 7
QP1800435423
234LRT
Red
1997 Mitsubishi Mirage
Car - hatchback
Bells Bridge
March 1 - 2
QP1800393326
866GE
White
1999 Honda SI230
Motorcycle
Wilsons Pocket
March 1 - 2
QP1800392426
898VWZ
Maroon
2003 Mazda MX5
Car - convertible
Gympie
March 7
QP1800431593
Vehicle owners are reminded to:
Ensure that all valuables have been removed from inside their vehicles
Lock and secure their vehicles
Keep vehicle keys on their person or hidden out of plain view.
For more information on vehicle security please click here.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.