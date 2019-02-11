Menu
Police are looking for offenders responsible for stealing motorbikes from a Monkland property.
News

Police want answers on Monkland motorcycle thieves

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Feb 2019 1:01 PM

GYMPIE Police are looking for the offenders behind two motorbikes stolen from an East Deep Creek property last week.

MyPolice Gympie reported that the offender/s broke into a business on East Deep Creek Road, Monkland and stole two motorcycles from a shed on the property on February 6.

The Police statement said the vehicles concerned were a yellow Suzuki off-road motorcycle - which has now been located - and a blue 2015 Yamaha WR450F road motorcycle bearing the Queensland registration 531RW, which is still outstanding.

The thieves then broke into other vehicles on the property and stole keys from one of them, which have also not yet been located.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900263140

