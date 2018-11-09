Menu
A car has been stolen from Curra.
Police want answers on car stolen from Curra

JOSH PRESTON
by
9th Nov 2018 8:15 AM

GYMPIE Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from a combination residence and business site at Curra last week.

The car in question, white 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer bearing the Queensland registration number 410TEE, reportedly went missing from a Dan Meurant Drive address in Curra last Wednesday.

A Gympie Police statement said the offender/s entered the property "during the day”.

"The offenders have located the car that was parked in an open carport in the rear of the yard, found the keys (stole) the car right from under everyone's noses,” the statement said.

"As the vehicle is driven by many of the workers it was not observed missing until that afternoon when it was not returned.”

The exact number of offenders involved in the theft is unclear.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802027499

