Police urge Gympie car owners to secure plates after spate of thefts

Gympie drivers are being urged to secure their number plates with one way screws following a spate of number plate thefts across the region.

Police are urging Gympie car owners to switch the screws on their number plates to one-way screws following a spate of licence thefts across the region.

“It takes just a few seconds for thieves to remove the numbers plate and vehicle owners are not noticing straight away, as often only one number plate is stolen from the least visible end of the vehicle,” Gympie Crime Prevention Coordinator, Senior Constable Darren Hewitt said.

One-way screws are a simple yet effective deterrent fitted to registration plates.

They are unable to be removed by a simple screwdriver or normal tools.

Gympie police are offering one way screws to motorists free of charge.

The Gympie Crime Prevention Office is offering them to the public at no cost and, if the plates need to be removed, officer can do so at request.

If you would like your registration plates fitted with one-way screws, please contact the Gympie Crime Prevention Office on (07) 5480 1410 or email DCPC.Gympie@police.qld.gov.au with your contact details and a police officer will contact you and make an appointment to have the screws fitted.