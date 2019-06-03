Police urge caution on roads after triple fatality

TOLL CLIMBS: A three-vehicle crash at South Bingera has claimed the lives of three people.

Brian Cassidy

THREE people have been added to the seriously growing Queensland road toll after a crash yesterday morning at South Bingera.

Emergency services received a call at 9.11am to the three-vehicle crash on Childers Rd.

Preliminary information suggests just before 9am a Holden Commodore sedan was travelling west on Childers Rd when it collided head-on with a Honda Jazz heading east.

The Honda then rolled and struck a tree on the side of the road before being hit by a Hyundai sedan travelling eastbound behind it.

The driver and sole occupant of the Commodore, a 60-year-old Givelda man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old South Bingera woman who was driving the Honda and her rear passenger, a 63-year-old Kallangur woman, died as a result of the crash.

The front passenger of the Honda, a 65-year-old Kallangur man, was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with serious injuries.

A 65-year-old Pine Creek woman who was driving the Hyundai was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The deaths come days after a P-plate driver was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Batchlers Rd in North Bundaberg.

A police spokesman said police were urging people to stay safe on the road.

"At the moment we don't know why the Commodore crossed onto the wrong side of the road, it's double white lines and there's a slight bend in the road," the spokesman said.

"We just ask people to slow down and pay attention to the conditions."

QAS Wide Bay Senior Operations Supervisor Gavin Becker said the crash was in a 100km/h zone.

"Consequences of a high-speed impact like this are often fatal, and if not fatal you can be left with severe injuries," he said.

"It's also a difficult situation for emergency services crews responding to these sorts of incidents and seeing death and human suffering."

Yesterday the director of Driver's College Bundaberg Robert Andrews held a driver safety course to teach the region's road users about road safety and how to avoid crashes.

"We are a not-for-profit organisation, we don't do this for the money, we do it because we want to save lives," he said.

"We thought something has to be done, it can't go on this way."

Mr Andrews said a lot of crashes can be avoided with the right education.

"We have a program we take around to the schools that focuses purely on distractions and we measure how far the students have travelled after just a small distraction like talking to someone. The students are amazed at how far they travelled when they looked away for just a few seconds," he said.

"We do refresher courses as well because things such as the way you hold your steering wheel have changed as well."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of yesterday morning's crash.

It is one of a string of recent fatal incidents on the region's roads including one that took the life of a woman at Branyan last month and the death of a 23-year-old who was run over by a ute at Elliott in April.

Yesterday, the state's road death toll for just over a week sat at 11 following the South Bingera crash.

A recent crash that claimed the lives of a Hervey Bay mother and her four children was not counted in the road toll because police are investigating it as a possible murder-suicide.