Police unveil new look border pass
POLICE have unveiled a new look border pass designed to make the crossing into Queensland "a lot quicker" after almost a week of lengthy delays.
The design prominently displays the expiry date and pass level.
Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the new pass would make little difference to commuters.
"It will mean a real difference to staff working the border and will get (drivers) through a lot quicker," he said.
However asked when the situation at the border would calm down he said long delays were "an iron-clad guarantee".
