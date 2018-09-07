Police to doorknock Gympie streets in stabbing investigation

CRIME SCENE: The house in Elizabeth Street where an East Deep Creek man is alleged to have stabbed an "associate” on Thursday night.

A 35-YEAR-OLD East Deep Creek man has been remanded to a November committal hearing after allegedly stabbing another 35-year-old man while drunk at his parent's house in Gympie overnight.

Damien Wallis appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this morning charged with grievous bodily harm after the alleged stabbing occurred about 9.45pm Thursday in Elizabeth St. It is believed the two men knew each other.

The alleged victim was taken to Gympie Hospital with multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen and then airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening.

Gympie police officer Robert Lowry said in a statement at the Gympie Police Station this morning Queensland Health had since downgraded the severity of the victim's condition.

He gave details of the ongoing investigation:

"On face value we understand there were a number of organs that were potentially damaged, we received some positive news this morning from Queensland Health that the injuries sustained are not life-threatening and we're expecting a recovery to be made from the victim,” Det Sgt Lowry said.

"With these types of incidents, they just don't happen, there's always a backstory, we're interested in finding out what the backstory is which is going to be part of the investigation.

"Naturally we have a series of people that we are yet to speak with, and we'll be seeking them out today and over the coming days which will give us a wider view of the circumstances leading up to the incident.”

Det Sgt Lowry said the men involved were "associates” and the weapon involved was unconfirmed while further searches of the property were conducted.

"It would seem to be a straight-forward question, however the versions are inconsistent in relation to (the weapon), we are yet to speak with the victim, he wasn't able to be spoken to last night.

"We'll do door-knock inquiries, we'll also identify people who are related and have some involvement in the incident, we'll interview and take statements from them and prepare a brief of evidence.”

Mr Wallis' solicitor Chris Anderson made an application for bail in court, citing "precious little evidence” linking his client to the offence and "no risk of ... fleeing the jurisdiction”, but it was rejected by Magistrate Rod Madsen, who presided over the matter via telephone from Maroochydore.

Mr Madsen ruled that Mr Wallis had "failed to show cause as to why his detention in custody is not just.”

The matter was adjourned for a committal mention on November 19, where Mr Wallis will appear by videolink.