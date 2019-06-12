Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: A 'potent smell' coming from a car alerted police to cannabis.
IN COURT: A 'potent smell' coming from a car alerted police to cannabis. Bill North
Crime

Police tipped off by 'potent smell'

by Monique Preston
12th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN caught with 22g of cannabis and a bong in his car has been fined $900.

Allan John Coppi, 46, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing pipes.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police noticed the "potent smell of burning cannabis emanating from inside" Coppi's vehicle when they pulled him over while on patrol in Bowen at 5.55pm on May 5.

Police found a container with 22 grams of chopped cannabis in the centre console of the vehicle, as well as a broken plastic bottle that had been made into a bong, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Coppi told police at the time the cannabis and bong were for his own use.

In fining Coppi, magistrate Ron Muirhead noted it was "quite a large amount" of cannabis found, but said he accepted it was for personal use.

More Stories

bowen magistrates court cannabis drug possession whitsunday crime whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    O'Brien: Budget has 'no vision apart from more debt'

    premium_icon O'Brien: Budget has 'no vision apart from more debt'

    News There's news for Gympie, but our Federal MP says it's mostly old news.

    $1 billion in Trad budget for Gympie by-pass

    premium_icon $1 billion in Trad budget for Gympie by-pass

    News Minister Mark Bailey talks up the transport and infrastructure spend

    NOT HAPPY: Why Wide Bay is more miserable than most

    premium_icon NOT HAPPY: Why Wide Bay is more miserable than most

    News And why inner Brisbane residents are the happiest in Australia

    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    News There is a huge range of extra rewards and news for our subscribers