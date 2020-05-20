Police: Three cars stolen from Gympie driveways in last week

Three cars have been stolen from Gympie region drivers in the last week. FILE PHOTO

POLICE have appealed for increased community vigilance after three separate car thefts were reported across the Gympie region in the past week.

Gympie police sources reported three incidents of vehicles being stolen from residential driveways between May 14 and yesterday, though two of the thefts have since been resolved.

More information is still being sought in relation to a 2011 Ford Ranger stolen from a driveway on Parsons Rd, Gympie some time in the last two days.

The Ranger reportedly bears the Queensland registration 739XJU and has a canopy on the back of the tray.

The vehicle has not been sighted since the offence, and anyone who has information or who may have sighted the vehicle is urged to contact police and quote reference number QP2001029337.

Last Thursday offenders broke into a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked on Valentine Street, Southside, but the vehicle was later found by police.

Another car was stolen on Sunday when offenders broke into a home on Gympie View Drive, Southside, stealing car and house keys before making off with a 2002 Toyota Landcruiser.

“The owners last saw their car reversing down the driveway and heading towards Bushlands Drive,” police sources said of the incident.

That matter was also resolved after the car was located in Meadowbrook.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000997158, QP2001019641, QP2001029337 within the online suspicious activity form.