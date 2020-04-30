Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has presented to police after an incident in Cairns this evening. Pics Bill Hearne
A man has presented to police after an incident in Cairns this evening. Pics Bill Hearne
News

Police swoop in neighbourhood drama

by Jack Lawrie
30th Apr 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were tonight talking to a man after a dramatic incident in a Cairns suburb earlier this evening.

Social media exploded with reports of officers rushing to the scene in Redlynch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that the incident was reported at Currunda Close at 7.25pm.

About an hour later, police reported that the scene had been cleared.

"The person involved came out into the front yard and presented to police," the spokesman said.

"They were carrying no weapons."

The police spokesman said it had been reported as a domestic violence incident.

Originally published as Police swoop in Cairns neighbourhood drama

More Stories

drama incident neighbourhood police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News There's never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        Acclaimed Gympie author blown away by latest award

        premium_icon Acclaimed Gympie author blown away by latest award

        News 'It’s just been an amazing journey with this book'

        Gympie doctor urges locals to get flu shot amid virus risk

        premium_icon Gympie doctor urges locals to get flu shot amid virus risk

        News ‘We’re very keen for everyone to get a flu shot if possible.’

        Devils keen for local footy revival as plans take shape

        premium_icon Devils keen for local footy revival as plans take shape

        News Club president: ‘We’re pretty hopeful to get back on the paddock.’