A police officer has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after being hit during a police chase. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Cop run over during police chase

by Gerard Cockburn
2nd Feb 2019 9:12 AM | Updated: 9:41 AM
A POLICE officer has suffered serious injuries to his legs after a police chase in Brisbane's west.

The incident occurred on the Centenary Motorway at Richlands, where the vehicle reversed into the officer, causing severe damage to his legs.

Just after midnight, officers approached a vehicle at a service station on Blunder Road at Inala, however the vehicle drove away at speed.

 

Polair then tracked the vehicle to the Garden Road on ramp to the Centenary Motorway.

An officer attempted to deploy a tyre deflation device at the vehicle, but was hindered by large truck that got in the way.

The vehicle then suddenly reversed and struck the 38-year-old sergeant, who was pushed by the car into a concrete barrier and guard rail, causing serious injuries.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police have arrested three men and are currently investigating the incident.

