Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station.
A molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station.
Crime

Police station fire-bombed by molotov cocktail

by KASEY WILKINS
13th Jun 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Launceston Police Station was hit by a molotov cocktail late Friday night, with officers saying it put lives at serious risk.

About 10.50pm, the weapon was thrown into the rear car park of the station.

No one was harmed as a result of the incident and the item self-extinguished a short time later, however the building sustained smoke and fire damage.

Tasmania Police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.

Originally published as Police station attacked with molotov cocktail

crime fire bomb police

Just In

    Cop flashes white power symbol

    Cop flashes white power symbol
    • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved Cooloola Cove store’s “devastating” closure

        premium_icon Beloved Cooloola Cove store’s “devastating” closure

        News “It’s really bad for the community, there’s nothing else like this in our area.”

        'The thing has fallen out': Shock find in Gympie child’s toy

        premium_icon 'The thing has fallen out': Shock find in Gympie child’s toy

        News ‘We wanted the store to be aware, but we felt like the store did not care’

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN

        Council’s financial chaos puts Rattler at risk

        premium_icon Council’s financial chaos puts Rattler at risk

        News Future of heritage train hazy as it, Gympie Council each struggle to keep books...