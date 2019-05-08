Menu
News

Police smell booze on mum driving without a licence

Sarah Barnham
by
8th May 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:52 PM
A GLADSTONE mum caught driving unlicensed and over the alcohol limit won't be able to do the school drop offs any time soon, a court has heard.

Michelle Leigh Prentice pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of drive over the no alcohol limit while unlicensed.

The 28-year-old was intercepted by police on December 20 at Calliope on the Bruce Highway. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Prentice was required to provide a blood alcohol sample.

"Her reading was quite high for someone not supposed to have any alcohol," Constable Selvadurai said. He said Prentice returned a reading of .042.

The court was told police could smell liquor on Prentice who told office she had two stubbies of full-strength beer before getting behind the wheel.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Prentice wasn't aware her licence had expired. The court was told Prentice had a previous charge of drink driving and returned a reading of .197. On the last occasion she was disqualified from driving for 12 months, the court was told.

Prentice was sentenced to complete 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for nine months. A conviction was recorded.

