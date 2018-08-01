POLICE SIEGE: 12 hour stand-off ends in Gympie

Police on scene at a stand-off with a man barricaded in a Pie Creek house.

Police on scene at a stand-off with a man barricaded in a Pie Creek house. Frances Klein

A POLICE siege involving a man who barricaded himself inside a house at Pie Creek for 12 hours ended overnight.

Police responded to an alleged domestic violence incident at a Regan Rd property at 10am yesterday, a Gympie police officer said.

The property lit up on Tuesday night as police negotiate with a man who barricaded himself inside a house. Renee Albrecht

When police arrived a 40-year-old man barricaded himself inside the house and made threats he had a firearm and other weapons, the officer said.

Gympie police negotiators were called in, and the property was cordoned off with up to a dozen police on the scene through out the stand-off.

"Negotiations continued throughout the evening until he surrendered at about 10pm,” the officer said.

Police on scene at a stand-off with a man barricaded in a Pie Creek house. Frances Klein

The man was unarmed and the matter was resolved peacefully, police said, with no injuries to police or the offender.

The accused was taken to the Gympie Watch House and will face Gympie Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with serious assault of police and breaching a domestic violence order.