Police shut road after cars, trucks crash

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 8:21 AM

 

A MAJOR arterial road is facing delays after an earlier multi-vehicle crash involving cars and trucks north of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the crash, believed to be at the intersection of East-West Arterial Rd and Southern Cross Way at Hendra at 6.50am.

Multiple trucks and cars were involved with northbound traffic completely blocked, according to the Australian Traffic Network.

Traffic camera image of Southern Cross Way this morning. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries.

The spokeswoman said the road "in all directions" was blocked off by police at 7am, however it has since reopened.

A barrier was reportedly hit during the incident.

It was initially reported that no one had been injured, however one person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

