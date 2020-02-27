Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police shut down huge suburban drug operation

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Feb 2020 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have shut down a major drug operation and allegedly seized a huge amount of illegal drugs from a Jensen home.

Major Organised Crime Squad officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Croswell said police arrested three men on Wednesday in the closure of the "long operation".

The drugs seized allegedly include methamphetamines.

Sen-Sgt Croswell said the arrests were allegedly connected to another large drug seizure last week where a Townsville man was arrested after police allegedly found drugs in a spare tyre.

The three men will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

More details to come.

More Stories

Show More
crime drugs meth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contract call-out for Bruce Hwy upgrades to create 700+ jobs

        premium_icon Contract call-out for Bruce Hwy upgrades to create 700+ jobs

        News Contracts are being advertised to deliver the next major Bruce Highway upgrade between Brisbane and Gympie. Read more to find out the tender process

        • 27th Feb 2020 10:08 AM
        Second assault in four days outside Gympie pub

        premium_icon Second assault in four days outside Gympie pub

        News It’s the second assault in only a number of days in Gympie.

        VIDEO: How the Gympie region has bounced back

        premium_icon VIDEO: How the Gympie region has bounced back

        News Incredible drone photos shows transformation after rain

        Star Gympie acrobat to perform on Australia’s Got Talent

        premium_icon Star Gympie acrobat to perform on Australia’s Got Talent

        News It was a birthday present right out of Layni Kennedy’s wildest dreams.