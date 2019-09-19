WATCH: Police arrest man, woman in tense highway scenes

UPDATE NOON: A man and woman have been arrested by police after a tense stand-off involving heavily-armed officers.

New South Wales confirmed the pair, who were in a gun-metal grey Mazda CX-3, were taken into custody about shortly before 11.40am.

They have been taken to Tenterfield police station where inquiries are continuing, a spokeswoman said.

The pair was surrounded by several heavily armed police on the Bruxner Highway near Tenterfield where the car they were in, reported stolen from Cairns in North Queensland last night, ran out of fuel.

Officers swarmed the area, establishing roadblocks on either side of the vehicle, and tried to defuse the situation.

One of the people in the car, believed to be the man, was reportedly armed with a rifle and was seen waving it around.

A NSW police vehicle was fired at from the vehicle earlier this morning, but no officer reported any injuries.

10.50AM: Heavily armed police have surrounded a stolen car after a series of dramatic incidents in north-west NSW near the Queensland border.

The gun-metal grey Mazda CX-3 has stopped on the Bruxner Highway west of Tenterfield with armed police surrounding it.

Two men are believed inside the vehicle with at least one armed with a rifle.

Officers at the scene report the man is waving the weapon around as police attempt to resolve the incident.

Queensland police are en route to provide back up to north-western NSW police.

EARLIER: 9.55AM: A CRITICAL incident is under way just south of the Queensland border where police have been shot at from a car reported stolen from Cairns.

Multiple police units have been told to put on body armour and keep watch for a gun-metal grey Mazda believed to be a mobile meth lab.

A New South Wales police vehicle was fired on by the occupants of the Mazda which has continued to evade officers just south of the Queensland border.

A NSW police spokeswoman confirmed the incident was ongoing,

"A police operation is under way after a pursuit in north-west New South Wales this morning," she said.

"Police are appealing to locate a gun-metal grey Mazda CX-3 with Queensland registration 999ZDQ reported stolen from Cairns in North Queensland.

"Shots have been fired toward police but there are no reports of injuries.

"Officers from the New England Police District are urging people not to approach the vehicle but to contact 000."

It's understood Queensland police became aware of the vehicle in the south-west district about 7am, tracking it across the border at which point NSW police began tracking the car.

The vehicle was last seen headed east from Mungindi on the Bruxner Highway.