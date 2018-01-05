If it's flooded (by a high tide), forget it...

POLICE based at Fraser Island are concerned motorists do not understand the dangers of driving through high tides and water levels at the World Heritage-listed Island.

"Every hour of every day the sand changes on which you drive on, what you drove on an hour ago will be different to your next time you drive, with sand changing the terrain from high and low tides," the statement sayd.

"Furthermore, washouts which are often not seen until you drive right upon them can have life changing consequences if you aren't aware of how to drive through them.

"Some wash outs can only be quiet shallow with others often very deep and often dropping right off before your eyes, meaning when you realise what you are about to drive through it can often be too late."

With the influx of visitors to Fraser Island and a combination of high tides, police are concerned people still choose to put not only their life in danger but others in their vehicle, and quite possibly those who may need to come to the rescue when things go wrong.

Police are shocked to see drivers repeatedly drive through water at Eli Creek, Fraser Island. Contributed

Police observed not only one but a few motorists crossing the Eli Creek crossing over the past few days, and are shocked to say that these drivers actually drove through this much water.

While police are making inquiries regarding the incidents, they urge motorists not to drive through this type of water.

"It is dangerous with the combination of fresh and salt water and running currents meaning you could be washed away in a second. It's scary to think that these drivers are putting their lives and others at risk."