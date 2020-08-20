Police sergeant ‘squeezed bum and laughed’, court hears

A SENIOR Queensland cop is on trial for allegedly squeezing a junior female officer's backside during a training exercise.

Sergeant Jason Scott Renwick pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane District Court to the sexual assault of a female constable, who cannot be named to protect her identity.

He is alleged to have squeezed the woman's buttocks during training in Queensland last year, the jury was told on Wednesday.

Renwick leaves the Brisbane District Court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled.

Crown Prosecutor Brendan White told the court the alleged assault happened when officers were in groups undertaking the drills on the training day.

The exercises involved officers passing another officer, who was in a cover position, and tapping or squeezing them on the shoulder before announcing "last man", the court heard.

Mr White alleged as Renwick passed the female officer he cupped her on the right buttock and said "last man" before laughing.

The court heard the constable allegedly said: "What the f*** was that?"

The jury heard Renwick is alleged to have replied: "Don't hit me".

Mr White said Renwick later approached the female constable and asked: "The thing on the stairs, did I overstep a line?"

The court heard the officer replied: "I'm OK but it isn't OK" and later made a criminal complaint against Renwick.

The court heard Renwick allegedly later told another officer he had grabbed the constable on the training day.

Renwick has pleaded not guilty to the charge. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled.

Mr White argued what he termed an "ill considered joke" was an indecent assault.

The court on Wednesday heard from two other officers who said they witnessed Renwick "cup" the constable's backside.

Defence barrister Damian Walsh put to the officers that there on the day of the alleged assault that a number of other methods, including squeezing or tapping the last man's thigh or hip, were acceptable in the drills.

They agreed under cross-examination but one officer told the jury "the preferred method was described as grabbing the shoulder".

The court also heard Renwick was moving constantly during the drill.

The trial continues.

Originally published as Police sergeant 'squeezed bum and laughed', court hears