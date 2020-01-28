Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police seize the truck the stuck and killed Lachlan Douglas.
Police seize the truck the stuck and killed Lachlan Douglas.
News

Police seize truck allegedly involved in hit and run

Michael Nolan
28th Jan 2020 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have seized the truck they believe was involved in the death of Geham teenager Lachlan Douglas.

The driver of the vehicle is co-operating with the police investigation.

Police located the truck and the driver on Friday afternoon after a widespread call for witnesses.

Acting Inspector for the Darling Downs Country Patrol, Andrew Kennedy, said crash investigators were conducting a detailed forensic and mechanical inspection of the truck.

Initial reports suggest the driver spoke with witnesses shortly after Lachlan died but left before police arrived.

"The driver is assisting police with their inquiries," Insp Kennedy said

"We know this is the truck."

At 8.40pm, January 23, 18-year-old Lachlan Douglas was walking along the New England Highway near the intersection with Rueshle Rd when he was hit by a vehicle.

A short time later, a motorist travelling southbound on the New England Highway discovered the man deceased and contacted emergency services.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

alleged hit and run police seized truck
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        premium_icon SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        News Family reports seeing crocodile's face at popular spot

        Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

        premium_icon Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

        News A surfer has been flown to hospital after he suffered a spinal injury at Noosa...