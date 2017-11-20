Police seize $4m in drugs in Gympie region raids

BUSTED: A small part of the alleged $4 million drug haul from police raids near Bauple.

New $4m drug bust in region: Police have released footage of the latest drug bust in the region, which is believed to have been worth $4 million.

POLICE have reported a $4 million-plus result from a major series of drug raids near Bauple and Tiaro.

The raids come on top of a claimed million-dollar series of raids in the Mary Valley.

New details of those raids have now also emerged, including locations where major drug crops were allegedly found.

Police say the final tactical phase of a Drug and Serious Crime Group's Cannabis Eradication Program has been finalised by the group's Firearms and Cannabis Team.

They say the raids netted four active crop sites in the Gympie police district, including two on private properties in the Tallegalla Weir locality, between the Tiaro and Bauple forests, west of Tin Can Bay.

Aerial views show one of the crops approaching maturity. QPS

Police announced the raids had led to the seizure of more than 1600 bush marijuana plants with an estimated value of more than $4 million.

Two people have been charged with six offences, including producing and possessing marijuana, police said in the announcement.

Some of the marijuana found allegedly packaged for sale. QPS

At the same time, new details have emerged about last week's $1 million raids, mostly in the Mary Valley.

Those raids were conducted by the Major and Organised Crime Squad, with the help of Imbil police.

Several search warrants were executed in the region, resulting in 14 people being charged with 36 offences.

Notable arrests in the Mary Valley included two Bollier men, 21 and 63, who have been charged with producing 67 marijuana plants, a Melawondi man, 45, located with 148 plants, a Melawondi woman, 26, found with 22 plants and a Brooloo man, 49, found with 41 plants, according to police.

A polcie spokesman said they were due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court between December 4 and 18.

