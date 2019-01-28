Menu
Police are seeking witnesses to an attempted abduction.
Police seek witnesses to terrifying attempted abduction

by Andrea Falvo
26th Jan 2019 2:00 PM

Police are calling for witnesses following a terrifying attempted abduction of a 19-year-old woman on the Northern Beaches.

The woman had got off a bus on the northbound side of the Captain Cook Highway near the Kewarra Beach roundabout about 6pm on Wednesday.

She then crossed the highway and was walking along the footpath near Poolwood Rd when a utility pulled off the highway and stopped near her.

Senior Constable Russ Parker said the driver called the woman over and she opened the door to speak with him.

"At that point the man reportedly grabbed the woman around the waist and attempted to pull her into the vehicle," he said.

"The woman struggled and managed to free herself."

The man drove off in a northerly direction along the grass verge, before turning east and continuing into Poolwood Rd.

The utility was possibly brown in colour and was being driven by a caucasian male aged in his 50s, with greying brown hair and of slim build.

Anyone with information, contact police or Crime Stoppers, quoting reference number QP1900161659.

abduction attempt cairns northern beaches police witness

