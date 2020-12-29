Police seek urgent help to find missing Nambour woman

Police have appealed for urgent public assistance to find Nicole Mitchelson (pictured), who was last seen on December 26.

Police have appealed for urgent public assistance to help find a woman who has been missing from Nambour since Boxing Day.

Nicole Mitchelson, 46, was last seen at Gympie Hospital on December 26.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

Investigations indicate she may be travelling to Mount Isa.

The woman is described as caucasian, about 165cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about the woman's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Quote this reference number: QP2002650274 within the online suspicious activity form.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.