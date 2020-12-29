Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have appealed for urgent public assistance to find Nicole Mitchelson (pictured), who was last seen on December 26.
Police have appealed for urgent public assistance to find Nicole Mitchelson (pictured), who was last seen on December 26.
News

Police seek urgent help to find missing Nambour woman

29th Dec 2020 11:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have appealed for urgent public assistance to help find a woman who has been missing from Nambour since Boxing Day.

Nicole Mitchelson, 46, was last seen at Gympie Hospital on December 26.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

Investigations indicate she may be travelling to Mount Isa.

The woman is described as caucasian, about 165cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about the woman's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Quote this reference number: QP2002650274 within the online suspicious activity form.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

missing persons nambour sunshine coast missing person sunshine coast police headquarters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: 25 things to do these school holidays in Gympie

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 25 things to do these school holidays in Gympie

        News From horse rides to treasure hunts, the Gympie region has plenty on offer these school holidays to keep the whole family occupied.

        REVEALED: Gympie’s baby-making rate beats state average

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gympie’s baby-making rate beats state average

        News Babies in Gympie are being delivered into the world faster than Queensland’s...

        READERS’ CHOICE: Businesses voted favourites in 2020

        Premium Content READERS’ CHOICE: Businesses voted favourites in 2020

        News There was no shortage of great businesses nominated by readers in the hunt for the...

        CHRISTMAS DELIVERY: Tin Can Bay mum’s holiday miracle

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS DELIVERY: Tin Can Bay mum’s holiday miracle

        News Christmas Day delivered the best gift of all for Toni Edwards and was Gympie...