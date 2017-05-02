CAN YOU HELP: Andrew from Maryborough is still missing

Police have appealed for help to find a man missing from Maryborough.

POLICE hold serious concerns for the welfare of a 24-year-old Maryborough man who has been missing for almost a week.

Andrew was last seen on April 27, and police are asking for information from the public to help find him.

His last known whereabouts was at an address on Garden St in Maryborough, and he has not been seen or made contact with anyone since.

The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, around 173cm tall with brown hair and a slim build.

Serious concerns are held for his welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

Anyone who may have seen Andrew is being urged to contact police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or use the online form 24hrs per day.