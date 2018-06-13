Police seek men in white van after Gympie garden heist

BUSTED: An image of one of the men and the white van taken in Smithfield Street on June 4.

GYMPIE police are on the lookout for two men who raided a public garden in the Gympie CBD this month.

Police said that on June 4, a Monday, at about 7.20pm, two male offenders drove into Smithfield Street, Gympie, in a white van, and parked the vehicle on the street.

The two offenders, both wearing hi-vis vests, got out of the van and illegally started to take clippings of plants in two separate flower beds, cutting approximately 30 plants in total.

The men then got back in the vehicle with the cuttings and drove off.

Police want anyone with information about the alleged green fingered thieves to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.