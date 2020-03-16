Menu
Police seek man involved in Gympie murder

Frances Klein
16th Mar 2020 5:59 PM

POLICE need help to find a man they wish to speak with following the shooting death of a 22-year-old man last week.

Detectives have identified a person of interest.

 

**DETAILS ON VICTIM AND POLICE RAID HERE**

 

The man is 32-year-old Nathan Paul Caulfield.

Detectives believe he may be armed and was last seen travelling in a silver Ford Falcon utility with the registration 268ZOW.

 

**MORE DETAILS ABOUT THIS STORY HERE**

 

Anyone who may have dashcam vision from Thursday night between 5 and 8pm on the Mary Valley Road between Amamoor and Gympie is urged to contact police.

Anyone who sees the man or the vehicle pictured is asked not to approach him, but contact police immediately.

