Police seek man involved in Gympie murder

POLICE need help to find a man they wish to speak with following the shooting death of a 22-year-old man last week.

Detectives have identified a person of interest.

The man is 32-year-old Nathan Paul Caulfield.

Detectives believe he may be armed and was last seen travelling in a silver Ford Falcon utility with the registration 268ZOW.

Anyone who may have dashcam vision from Thursday night between 5 and 8pm on the Mary Valley Road between Amamoor and Gympie is urged to contact police.

Anyone who sees the man or the vehicle pictured is asked not to approach him, but contact police immediately.