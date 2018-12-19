Menu
Tin Can Bay Police are hoping to speak to this man in relation to an assault that occurred at the start of the month.
Tin Can Bay Police are hoping to speak to this man in relation to an assault that occurred at the start of the month.
Police seek help in Tin Can Bay assault case

19th Dec 2018 5:19 PM
POLICE are investigating following an assault outside of a licensed premises in Tin Can Bay on November 30.

Between 11.50pm and 00.10am on December 1st a 51-year-old man attended the venue on Tin Can Bay Road before moving to the front entrance to wait for the courtesy bus.

He was approached by another man as he sat on a bench who engaged in conversation with him.

The man then punched the 51-year-old and an altercation occurred where both men ended up knocked to the ground before being separated by security staff.

The man involved then left the scene.

Police have released images of a person they wish to speak with who may be able to assist with inquiries into the matter.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

