Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Witnesses sought after rangers assaulted in island attack

by Alan Quinney
11th Nov 2019 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO National Parks rangers were assaulted on Bribie Island at the weekend and the Police are hoping someone can help their investigations.

They are appealing for witnesses and have released footage of the incident.

Police said about 2pm on Saturday, the two rangers were working when they noticed people climbing on a World War II structure on the island.

They said when the two male rangers, aged 41 and 44, approached a woman who was filming another climbing on the structure, started to assault both men by kicking, punching, scratching and spitting at them.

The woman then left the beach in a vehicle, Police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this behaviour on the day or who may have filmed it is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

island police rangers violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Early morning emergency as fire engulfs top floor of Southside home

        premium_icon Early morning emergency as fire engulfs top floor of Southside...

        News Firefighters rush to early morning fire at Southside home

        New fire threat erupts to stretch tired crews

        premium_icon New fire threat erupts to stretch tired crews

        News Exhausted firefighters are dealing with a rising threat on the Coast as they start...

        Family narrowly escape fire with ‘clothes on their back’

        premium_icon Family narrowly escape fire with ‘clothes on their back’

        News "Beau emerged out of a dense black plume of smoke"

        Exhausted firefighter airlifted to hospital

        premium_icon Exhausted firefighter airlifted to hospital

        Breaking AN EXHAUSTED firefighter has been airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue...