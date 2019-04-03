Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking the family or friends connected to this roadside memorial on the Captain Cook Highway.
Police are seeking the family or friends connected to this roadside memorial on the Captain Cook Highway.
News

Police seek family linked to roadside tribute

3rd Apr 2019 4:17 PM

POLICE and Department of Transport and Main Roads staff are seeking the family connected with a roadside memorial in the Far North ahead of scheduled roadworks in the area.

The memorial is located on the Captain Cook Highway between Kewarra and Clifton beaches, about 250m south of the intersection with Rudder St, Clifton Beach.

Police are seeking the family or friends connected to this roadside memorial on the Captain Cook Highway.
Police are seeking the family or friends connected to this roadside memorial on the Captain Cook Highway.

Department of Transport and Main Roads staff noticed the small floral tribute at the base of a tree.

Staff would like to speak with the family or friends who maintain the memorial as it needs to be re-positioned to allow for proposed road improvements.

It's believed the memorial may have been placed as far back as the 1990s and not regularly attended to.

Anyone with inforamtion about the memorial is urged to contact Cairns Police via DCPCCairns@police.qld.gov.au or Cairns Communications for TMR via cairns.office@tmr.qld.gov.au or on 4045 7037.

captain cook highway

Top Stories

    New laws put squeeze on dud car sellers

    premium_icon New laws put squeeze on dud car sellers

    Politics MOTORISTS who purchase a dud new car will now have greater legal protection to recoup their losses after new “lemon laws” passed State Parliament.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:49 PM
    Budget a 'shot in the arm' for sector in need of good news

    premium_icon Budget a 'shot in the arm' for sector in need of good news

    News Fishing, farming or running a shop, budget wins with Gympie business

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:27 PM
    $200 a week more in Budget, but 'only if you don't need it'

    premium_icon $200 a week more in Budget, but 'only if you don't need it'

    News Social service advocates say 'Rich will get richer'

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:15 PM