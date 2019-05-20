Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl, 14, missing for a week found safe and well

by Phoebe Loomes
20th May 2019 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:15 PM

UPDATE: Police have located the 14-year-old girl reported missing from Bellbird Park safe and well.

EARLIER: Police are seeking help from the community as they search for a teenage girl who has been missing for a week.

The girl, 14, was last seen on Monday, May 13, in Bellbird Park in Ipswich. She was at a home at Nimerette Street, about 4.30pm, before she was reported missing.

The teen is unfamiliar with the Ipswich area, and police are concerned for her welfare due to her age.

She is described as caucasian, about 155cm tall and slim with shoulder length auburn hair.

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager who went hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager who went hasn't been seen since last Monday.

She was last seen wearing black full-length tights, a black singlet, a light blue denim jacket and black school shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

You can call Policelink on 131 444, or contact Crimestoppers.

editors picks missing child missing person qps

Top Stories

    Man accused of riding horse in pub remanded to Gympie court

    premium_icon Man accused of riding horse in pub remanded to Gympie court

    Breaking Matthew Lawrence Grimstone, 24, was remanded on bail to face Gympie Magistrates Court

    • 20th May 2019 3:22 PM
    GOOD SPORT: Candidate's tribute to Wide Bay opponents

    premium_icon GOOD SPORT: Candidate's tribute to Wide Bay opponents

    News Scanes congratulates everyone except Parlmer and Hanson candidates

    • 20th May 2019 3:13 PM
    Want to know how your neighbours voted in Wide Bay?

    premium_icon Want to know how your neighbours voted in Wide Bay?

    News A booth by booth rundown of who won how much where

    • 20th May 2019 2:03 PM
    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information