Wolvi Hall
Wolvi Hall Contributed
Crime

Police seek answers on stolen sound mixers

by Frances Klein, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
5th Jul 2018 9:15 AM

POLICE are seeking information on the theft of three sound mixers from the Wolvi Hall between May 21 and May 25.

The offenders forced entry into the hall on Gympie Kin Kin Pomona Road, selectively stealing three Yamaha sound mixers with the serial number ACMZ01032 and a 9kg LPG gas bottle.

Due to the weight and size of the items, police believe a vehicle would have been required for transporting them.

A Police spokesperson said the items "were stolen from a local community run (and) funded organisation who would be grateful to have the property returned”.

Information on this incident can be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gympie Times

