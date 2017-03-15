Police searching for Rainbow Beach, Wolvi thieves

A drone and its equipment was stolen at Rainbow Beach.

POLICE are seeking help in identifying the perpetrators thefts involving a drone and fishing gear in the region.

A white DJI drone, its control unit, battery pack and camera bag were taken from a white Hundai IMAX station wagon which had been parked in a Rainbow beach carpark between 3.30pm and 4pm on Thursday March 9.

The drone had been filming footage from Fraser Island, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Police are continuing their investigations but are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or knows of the drone to please report it to police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking for help in relation to the theft of fishing gear from Kin Kin Rd property.

The gear was stolen sometime between February 8 and March 5 from a powerboat stored on the site.

Item stolen included a Furuna 587 sounda fish finder, Simrad NSE12 plotter, and a Lindgren-pitman electric winch

Police are asking people to please keep an eye out as the offender may try to sell the items.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.