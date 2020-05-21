Menu
Police are continuing recovery operations for a man who fell overboard from a Tin Can Bay trawler in Sunshine Coast waters on Monday.
News

Police searching coastline for missing Tin Can Bay deckhand

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
21st May 2020 12:57 PM
POLICE recovery efforts continue today for a 48-year-old Tin Can Bay deckhand missing in Sunshine Coast waters.

READ MORE: Close-knit fishing community grieves loss of 48yo deckhand

The man, an Indonesian national, was lost overboard in rough seas about seven nautical miles (or 50km) off Point Arkwright in the early hours of Monday morning. He was not wearing a life jacket.

He was a crew member of the Cayburn fishing trawler out of Tin Can Bay.

A QPS spokesperson said the “recovery operation” was due to continue along the coastline today.

“General duties and water police will be focusing their search efforts on the coastline tomorrow (May 21),” the spokesperson said.

QPS previously reported the trawler’s captain deployed a life ring, life jacket and emergency radio beacon into the water and QPS were on the scene of the last known location by 7am, describing the conditions as “very adverse”.

While police remained hopeful on Monday, by Tuesday they said no assets would be deployed and the recovery search would be based on drift models.

Investigators from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority were scheduled to attend the vessel to review the circumstances around the incident.

QPS was engaging with Border Force and other national and international entities to ascertain information about next of kin.

