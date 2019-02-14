Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police are looking for three boys after a man was attacked in the early hours of this morning.
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police are looking for three boys after a man was attacked in the early hours of this morning. FILE
Crime

Police search for three boys after service station attack

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Feb 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for three boys after they attacked a man in a brazen robbery at a service station overnight.

It is believed the man was pumping up the tyres on his push bike at the United service station about 3.10am on Boundary St when the boys approached him.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the boys had punched the man in the face before stealing his wallet and the push bike.

She said follow-up inquiries were being made today and the boys had not been located after the incident.

The man was treated at Bundaberg Hospital as a result of his injuries, but it is believed an ambulance was not required.

assault police hunt queensland police service united service station
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Mary St business evicted in latest Stirling saga

    premium_icon BREAKING: Mary St business evicted in latest Stirling saga

    News Removalists empty Gympie shop of fittings and merchandise

    • 14th Feb 2019 11:22 AM
    Rainbow Beach 'black guy repellent' case settled

    Rainbow Beach 'black guy repellent' case settled

    News McDuff Tupetagi took the Rainbow Beach company to court

    • 14th Feb 2019 11:13 AM
    'It will haunt forever': Community rattled by woman's death

    premium_icon 'It will haunt forever': Community rattled by woman's death

    News Surfers describe sombre vibe at scene of drowning

    • 14th Feb 2019 10:37 AM
    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards