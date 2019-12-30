Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man seen acting suspiciously near bushland at Peregian Springs. Photo: Zizi Averill
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man seen acting suspiciously near bushland at Peregian Springs. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Police search for suspicious man in Peregian

Matt Collins
30th Dec 2019 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man seen acting suspiciously near bushland at Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast today.

The man was seen near a fire trail between the Avenue Park Duck Pond and Doonan Bridge Rd East around midday.

He was described as being aged in his 30s, around 170cm tall with a medium build.

The man was wearing a navy t-shirt with a yellow logo on it, dark green long pants and a green baseball cap.

He was last seen walking along Doonan Bridge Rd East.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area or could assist with identifying him is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

noosa police peregian springs suspicious man
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        Health It was the second recorded marine sting on the island since November.

        Silly Solly’s plans major expansion with 200 new jobs

        premium_icon Silly Solly’s plans major expansion with 200 new jobs

        Business Retailer plans big expansion despite shopping downturn

        16 awesome NYE parties happening in Gympie region

        premium_icon 16 awesome NYE parties happening in Gympie region

        News From a free concert and fireworks in the Gympie CBD, to beach parties, swing bands...

        Sad, desperate end to 2019 a good reason to embrace New Year

        premium_icon Sad, desperate end to 2019 a good reason to embrace New Year

        News The Gympie still desperately waits for rain, while reports have started to filter...