A man wearing a red devil mask approached a cashier at Caltex Service Station, demanding cash while brandishing a knife.
Crime

Police search for ‘red devil’ man

by Brayden Heslehurst
5th Nov 2019 1:26 PM
QUEENSLAND Police are searching for a man who took advantage of Halloween celebrations to try and rob a service station.

A man wearing a red devil mask approached a cashier at Caltex Service Station at Tingalpa last Friday at 11pm, where he demanded cash while brandishing a knife.

Luckily, the quick-thinking cashier called police and forced the offender to flee empty-handed.

"Police dog squad have tracked the offender to Currigee Circuit in Tingalpa but were unable to locate him," Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter said.

"The offender is described as male, 170cm, caucasian, thin build, possibly aged in his 20s with stooped shoulders. The mask he wore was a red devil mask with a black hood. Police are asking the community for assistance to identify this male."

Sgt Richter said it was an unfortunate incident after there were no other reports of "overzealous" Halloween parties during the weekend.

If you have any information which can help police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

