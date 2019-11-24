Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area. Queensland Police
News

Police search for missing vessel in Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Nov 2019 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM

A SEARCH is continuing this morning for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.

About 7pm yesterday Whitsunday Water Police were notified of a phone call made to a nearby resort seeking urgent assistance from a vessel in trouble.

Water police and air assets conducted a search last night, however were unsuccessful.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services this morning said the police and Australian Maritime Safety Authority were continuing the search.

It is unknown what type of vessel is involved but it was reportedly small, the spokeswoman said.

Police said it was also unclear where the phone call originated from.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks missing vessel queensland police search water search whitsunday water police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anatomy of MDMA: What it really does to your body

        premium_icon Anatomy of MDMA: What it really does to your body

        News It promises to leave users feeling “wildly happy”. But scientists and doctors are warning about the deadly consequences of taking MDMA.

        25 years on, the pain of losing Anna is still ‘excruciating’

        premium_icon 25 years on, the pain of losing Anna is still ‘excruciating’

        News 'She wasn’t Anna anymore … we said our final goodbyes'

        Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        premium_icon Haunting images of generation who died forever young

        News 'It’s really difficult to say my child died of a drug overdose'

        32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        premium_icon 32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        Crime 'There's not another commercial industry that has such big revenues'