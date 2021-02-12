Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The occupants of two cars are being urged to contact police in relation to a horror incident that saw a bus driver burnt by an unknown substance.
The occupants of two cars are being urged to contact police in relation to a horror incident that saw a bus driver burnt by an unknown substance.
Crime

Police search for cars after bus driver burnt

by Chris Clarke
12th Feb 2021 12:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching the occupants of two cars who maybe able to help them investigate an incident that saw a bus driver burnt by an unknown substance on Monday.

The 35-year-old bus driver was rushed to hospital after suffering burns to his face at Loganholme, south of Brisbane.

Police are looking for people who were driving in a white Mitsubishi Triton and a blue Hyundai hatch northbound on Drews Road toward Jalan Street between 9:08am and 9:12am.

Police are searching for the occupants of this car.
Police are searching for the occupants of this car.

At this stage there is no suggestion the occupants of the vehicle were involved in the incident, however, they may have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation.

There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 131 444.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police search for cars after bus driver burnt

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why 22yo stabbed man with flick knife at Rainbow Beach

        Premium Content Why 22yo stabbed man with flick knife at Rainbow Beach

        News The McDonald’s employee pulled a knife and stabbed a stranger in the back on New Year's Eve

        Time to ‘find the bank who treats you right’, says RACQ

        Premium Content Time to ‘find the bank who treats you right’, says RACQ

        News “If you’re sticking with the same bank for decades because you fear it’s too...

        ‘Our little secret,' accused rapist allegedly told sister

        Premium Content ‘Our little secret,' accused rapist allegedly told sister

        News Brother faces court over alleged rape of his sister

        Gympie pensioner fined for failing to report

        Premium Content Gympie pensioner fined for failing to report

        News The man was required to report every three months to police but failed to do so...