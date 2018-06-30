Police search church in deputy principal child sex abuse case

AN ANGLICAN church was searched by police for notes relating to the case of a former Coast deputy principal accused of committing sexual offences against a child.

The Gympie-born 59-year-old has been charged with eight sexual offences all relating to the same girl who was under the age of 16 during some of the alleged historic crimes.

Single counts of attempted rape and unlawful exposure were allegedly committed by the man while he was deputy principal of both a Sunshine Coast and Cairns high school over the five-year period between July 3, 1989 and December, 1994.

He is also facing two counts each of indecent assault, indecent treatment of a child and indecent assault by object, part of body or contact between mouth and anus.

It's understood the alleged victim wasn't a student at either of the schools where he was working and the alleged offences occurred in The Keppels, Newmarket, Hinchinbrook and ended in Buderim.

The case was subject to a directions hearing in Maroochydore Magistrates Court where the man's barrister Peter Mylne submitted an discovery application to access notes written by a complainant's witness.

The court heard the notes related to two times the witness had contact with the accused on April 22, 2017 and July 24, 2017.

Mr Mylne said police had only provided him with the notes in the form of a "typed story" from the witness which had "extra information" added.

The two notes are referenced in the document.

The police prosecutor told the court an Anglican Church that had been in possession of the notes was subject to a search warrant and all notes were recovered and provided to the defence.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin ordered the arresting officer prepare a statement about the steps he undertook to find the notes by July 13.

He also questioned why the officer hadn't asked just asked the witness whether or not the notes still existed, calling the case "poorly managed".

The case will he heard again at a later date.